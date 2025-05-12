Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stake Decreased by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 20.5% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $37,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 99 shares of company stock worth $129,320. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.2%

TPL stock opened at $1,302.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $578.56 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,298.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.