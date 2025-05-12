LRI Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

