LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 230,000 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $114,185,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,805,000 after purchasing an additional 724,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $16,533,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.1%

BellRing Brands stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.