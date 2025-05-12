LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $372,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,020,008.96. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,492 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $132.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

