LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $372,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,020,008.96. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,492 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on NET
Cloudflare Trading Up 6.5%
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $132.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 ETFs Beating the S&P 500 as Volatility Rises
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.