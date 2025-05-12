Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Forward Air makes up 26.9% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Forward Air worth $53,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 380,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 57,854 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Forward Air by 688.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 285,465 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Forward Air stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $497.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

