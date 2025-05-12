The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,352,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,355 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 3.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $178,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after buying an additional 5,756,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,204,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,169,000 after acquiring an additional 622,736 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD opened at $63.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

