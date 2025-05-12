MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $109.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

