MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,294 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Howmet Aerospace worth $315,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $157.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $163.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

