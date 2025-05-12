MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 1,207 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 1.62% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

