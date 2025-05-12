MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $172.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.