MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $172.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.34.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 American Outperformers Are Lifting and Initiating Dividends
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- New Tariffs Hit Film Industry—What It Means for Netflix
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 ETFs Beating the S&P 500 as Volatility Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.