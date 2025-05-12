MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 6,188 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Amdocs by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

