Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Perella Weinberg Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PWP opened at $17.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.69. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.29 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWP. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

