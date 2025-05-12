LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total transaction of $61,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,058.36. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,776 shares of company stock worth $2,595,496. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $311.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.17. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.67 and a 1 year high of $436.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

