LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,239 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,685,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $58,595,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,025,000 after buying an additional 1,506,779 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after acquiring an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 138.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

