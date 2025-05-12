LRT Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,542,000 after purchasing an additional 65,097 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after buying an additional 841,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $482,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.91.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $684.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $564.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 176.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

