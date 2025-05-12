LRI Investments LLC Acquires 16,372 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

