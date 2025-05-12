765 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $393.17 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.36. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.17.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

