LRT Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $121.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

