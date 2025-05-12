Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,249 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $23,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average is $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $228.12.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.