Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $55,177,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $180.81 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.39.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total value of $749,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,661.60. This trade represents a 29.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.62.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

