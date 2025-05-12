Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.33.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $306.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.66 and a 200 day moving average of $341.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

