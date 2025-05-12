LRI Investments LLC Grows Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,126 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

