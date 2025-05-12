LRT Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fabrinet by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Fabrinet Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE:FN opened at $201.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.73. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $281.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.