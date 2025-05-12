Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $48.83 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $48,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $88.59 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

