DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 5,995 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $323.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.38.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

