Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $242.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

