Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 752.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,802,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,223,000 after purchasing an additional 293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

