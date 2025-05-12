Humankind Investments LLC Invests $220,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $84.66 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

