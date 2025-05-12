JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 245 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in NIKE by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in NIKE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

