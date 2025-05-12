Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,083 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Kinder Morgan worth $224,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 107,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 40,843 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 12,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $27.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,776 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

