Saia (SAIA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2025 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

4/29/2025 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/29/2025 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $515.00.

4/28/2025 – Saia was given a new $277.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

4/28/2025 – Saia was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $436.00 to $299.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $475.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $298.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $485.00 to $387.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $251.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $422.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Saia was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/25/2025 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $455.00.

4/25/2025 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/14/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $524.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $560.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $540.00 to $455.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $557.00 to $422.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $498.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $535.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $540.00 to $410.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $260.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.06.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Saia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,299.34. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Saia by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Saia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Saia by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Saia by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

