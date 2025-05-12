MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of EMCOR Group worth $147,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $299,855,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,349,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 122,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $439.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.79 and its 200 day moving average is $442.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

