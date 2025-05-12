Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. ( NYSE:WTRG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.