MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 45,499 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $123,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $110.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

