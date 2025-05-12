MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 24,327 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,327 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $174,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $7,678,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 737.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.5%

TMUS opened at $243.81 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.72 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day moving average of $242.78. The stock has a market cap of $276.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.