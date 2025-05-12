MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 3,213 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,902 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $205,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Adobe by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $383.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.43. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

