Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Paramount Global (PARA)

5/9/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Paramount Global was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,119,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,976 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Paramount Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 724,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,384,000 after purchasing an additional 460,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

