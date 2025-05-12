Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Paramount Global (PARA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) recently:

  • 5/9/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 5/6/2025 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/6/2025 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/1/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2025 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/7/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/2/2025 – Paramount Global was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/30/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2025 – Paramount Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,119,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,976 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Paramount Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 724,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,384,000 after purchasing an additional 460,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

