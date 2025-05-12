Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,940 shares during the period. Corporación América Airports makes up 1.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 366,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

