LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,150 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up about 2.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after buying an additional 296,251 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 576,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $29.47 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cognex from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

