LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SSD stock opened at $157.40 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.88. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

