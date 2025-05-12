Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $108.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $229.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis Announces Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.