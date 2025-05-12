LRT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,029,000 after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $138.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.60, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day moving average of $166.20. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

