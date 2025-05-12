Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,828 shares during the period. SmartRent makes up about 1.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of SmartRent worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SmartRent by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 53,579 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163,648 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

In other news, CEO Michael Shane Paladin bought 43,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $49,999.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999.26. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Dorman bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,965 shares in the company, valued at $275,958. The trade was a 119.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SmartRent from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

SmartRent Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:SMRT opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartRent declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 27.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

