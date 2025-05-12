Luminus Management LLC Buys New Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Avient comprises 2.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Avient by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Avient by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Price Performance

Avient stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

