Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 94,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 32,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 235,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $88,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $2,529,187 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $309.50 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.01 and a 52-week high of $313.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

