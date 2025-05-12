Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,666.52. This represents a 43.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,635 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,175 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $160.32 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.30%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

