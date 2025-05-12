WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.8975 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a 7.5% increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.