Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $39.91 Million Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.41% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $39,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

