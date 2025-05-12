Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $138.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,323 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 2.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.63% of Nutrien worth $138,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. KKM Financial LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nutrien by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after buying an additional 721,935 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

