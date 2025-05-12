MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6%

KKR stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

